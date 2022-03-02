European Parliament adopts resolution condemning Russia’s operation in Ukraine

A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman Square outside European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A resolution condemning Russia's military operation was approved unanimously by the members of the European Parliament on Tuesday (1 March).

The voting took place at an emergency plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday in Brussels.

It included tougher sanctions against Moscow which included restriction of gas and oil imports from Russia and withdrawing the country from SWIFT, reports TASS agency.

EU institutions and EU members were also asked to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the EU. There were also talks of helping the country with a multi-billion dollar plan.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was able to address the deputies via a digital platform.

"The European Parliament condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression," said to the resolution, which is recommendatory in nature.

The members of the European Parliament called on the EU to impose sanctions against Russia "aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex, and thereby the ability of the Russian Federation to threaten international security in the future."

They also proposed to restrict oil and gas imports from Russia and advised the EU to completely disconnect Russia and Belarus from SWIFT due to Russia's current actions.

The European Parliament "calls for the EU institutions to work towards granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, in line with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union and on the basis of merit, and, in the meantime, to continue to work towards its integration into the EU single market along the lines of the Association Agreement," the resolution said.