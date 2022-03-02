European Parliament adopts resolution condemning Russia’s operation in Ukraine

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

European Parliament adopts resolution condemning Russia’s operation in Ukraine

The voting took place at an emergency plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:16 pm
A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman Square outside European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman Square outside European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A resolution condemning Russia's military operation was approved unanimously by the members of the European Parliament on Tuesday (1 March).

The voting took place at an emergency plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday in Brussels.  

It included tougher sanctions against Moscow which included restriction of gas and oil imports from Russia and withdrawing the country from SWIFT, reports TASS agency.  

EU institutions and EU members were also asked to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the EU. There were also talks of helping the country with a multi-billion dollar plan. 

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was able to address the deputies via a digital platform. 

"The European Parliament condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against and invasion of Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression," said to the resolution, which is recommendatory in nature.

The members of the European Parliament called on the EU to impose sanctions against Russia "aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex, and thereby the ability of the Russian Federation to threaten international security in the future."

They also proposed to restrict oil and gas imports from Russia and advised the EU to completely disconnect Russia and Belarus from SWIFT due to Russia's current actions. 

The European Parliament "calls for the EU institutions to work towards granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, in line with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union and on the basis of merit, and, in the meantime, to continue to work towards its integration into the EU single market along the lines of the Association Agreement," the resolution said.

Top News

Russia / Ukraine / sanctions / EU / MEPs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

2h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

15h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

16h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

17h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy