New Chinese ambassador Qin Gang heads to Washington, sources say

World+Biz

Reuters
27 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 03:45 pm

Related News

New Chinese ambassador Qin Gang heads to Washington, sources say

Qin left a day after rare high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides reiterating existing positions and no specific outcomes reached

Reuters
27 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China's yet-to-be-announced new ambassador to the United States Qin Gang headed to Washington on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies.

Qin left a day after rare high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides reiterating existing positions and no specific outcomes reached.

Relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorated sharply under former US President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration has maintained pressure on China in a stance that enjoys bipartisan support but threatens to deepen mistrust.

Qin, 55, is replacing Cui Tiankai, who at 68 has passed the retirement age for senior Chinese ambassadors, the sources familiar with the matter said. When Cui ended his eight years at Washington last month, he was China's longest serving ambassador to the United States and is considered a seasoned and well-respected figure in Beijing and Washington.

Qin, who is one of China's vice foreign minister and whose recent past portfolios have included European affairs and protocol, has no prior US-related experience, according to his biography on the foreign ministry website.

"It will take some time for Qin build up his network of contacts in the political, security and diplomacy circles in the United States," said Li Mingjiang, an associate professor of international relations at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Qin has done two stints as foreign ministry spokesman between 2006 and 2014, and stood out among his peers for being one of the earliest Chinese diplomats to make sharp comments in defence of China.

In 2008, he fired back at Californian rockers Guns N' Roses, whose album title "Chinese Democracy" offended some Chinese, by saying "many people don't like this kind of music" and that it is "too noisy and clamorous."

"Qin is likely to appear tougher than Cui when engaging with the Americans," Li said.

"But given how China-US ties are now largely constrained by structural factors, such as domestic pressure and strategic competition, there is a limit to how much an ambassador can actually do to influence ties."

Qin is expected to start work on getting US buy in on a list of requests that China gave Sherman on Monday, which include removing sanctions on officials, visa restriction on students and curbs on Chinese media and diplomats in the United States.

The post of the US ambassador to China has been vacant since Republican Terry Branstad stepped down to help with Trump's reelection campaign.

US President Joe Biden has plans to appoint former ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns to China, the New York Times reported in May.

Politics

USA / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing