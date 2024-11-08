Netanyahu orders rescue planes for Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

BSS/AFP
08 November, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 01:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent two rescue planes to the Netherlands on Friday after Israeli football fans were reportedly injured in clashes in Amsterdam.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," his office said in a statement.

The prime minister's office did not say what led to the "very violent incident against Israeli citizens", but Dutch media AT5 reported clashes Thursday night between fans at a Europa League match in which Israeli football team Maccabi Tel-Aviv faced Ajax Amsterdam.

The report said numerous fights as well as acts of vandalism had occurred in the city centre.

"A large number of mobile unit vehicles are present and reinforcements have also been called in," it said.

A police spokesperson told ANP news agency that 57 people had been arrested.

On Thursday, Amsterdam's police said on social media that it was being particularly vigilant in the wake of politically charged incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

Amsterdam / Benjamin Netanyahu / Israel / Football

