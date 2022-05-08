Nespresso production workers in Switzerland discover 500kg of cocaine in coffee bean bags

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Nespresso production workers in Switzerland discover 500kg of cocaine in coffee bean bags

Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Nespresso production workers in Switzerland discover 500kg of cocaine in coffee bean bags

Workers at a Nespresso factory in western Switzerland discovered 500 kilogrammes (almost 1,100 pounds) of cocaine with a street value of $50 million as they unloaded coffee beans that had come by train, says Swiss police.

Fribourg regional police said late Thursday that they were notified of the discovery at the facility in the town of Romont by the company on Monday and promptly set up a "broad security perimetre" around it with a big deployment of officers. Agents from Customs and Border Protection were summoned, reports The Associated Press.

Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil before being transferred onto a train, authorities said.

"The cocaine seized has an 80% degree of purity and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million francs," the police said, adding that the stash appeared "destined for the European market."

On Friday, the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction reported that cocaine availability in Europe "is probably at an all-time high."

Switzerland is not an EU member but is part of the Schengen zone that allows for visa-free travel among many European countries.

The monitoring centre believes that the EU cocaine retail market was worth at least 10.5 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in 2020, but warns that this number is likely to underestimate the total market size.

The most cocaine is confiscated in Belgian, Dutch, and Spanish ports, but rising amounts are being found in other ports, "suggesting that trafficking groups are expanding their operations to ports where cocaine interdiction procedures may be seen as less intensive," according to the report.

Nespresso is a division of Vevey, Switzerland-based food giant Nestle, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AP.

Cocaine / Coffee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

3h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

7h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

7h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Kihak Sung face to face with The Business Standard

7h | Videos
How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

19h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

19h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years