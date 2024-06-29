Nepal landslides kill nine, including 3 children

World+Biz

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Nepal landslides kill nine, including 3 children

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:47 pm
Photo: Kathmandu Post
Photo: Kathmandu Post

At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official said on Saturday.

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km (156 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority.

"Bodies of all five have been recovered," Bhattarai told Reuters, adding that the family included two children.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In neighbouring Syangja district, one woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a landslide that swept away their house, while in Baglung district, which borders Gulmi, two people were killed in another landslide.

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when annual monsoon rains started. Rains normally continue until mid-September.

Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year.

Nepal / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

8h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

12m | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

1h | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

1h | Videos
Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

2h | Videos