Nearly 200 dead, many trapped under rubble as 7.9 magnitude quake rocks Turkey and Syria

A man walks past by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey February 6, 2023. Depo Photos via REUTERS

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6th, 2023, killing nearly 200 people and injuring hundreds.

The earthquake was felt in Cyprus and Lebanon and caused many buildings to collapse.

Turkish authorities declared a "level 4 alarm" calling for international assistance and the US was "profoundly concerned" about the quake and ready to provide any needed assistance.

There was a potential risk of a tsunami and citizens in coastal areas of Italy were warned to move to higher ground.

The focus of authorities is on search and rescue efforts, and multiple aftershocks have been reported following the initial earthquake. The area is known to be regularly hit by strong earthquakes.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing nearly 200 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed, and triggering searches across the snowy region for survivors trapped in the rubble.

The quake, which struck in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon, reports Reuters.

"I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname.

"We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib."

Turkey's disaster agency said 76 people had been killed, and 440 hurt, as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the area around the city of Kahramanmaras, while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance.

An emergency crew attends to a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Aysenur/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

At least 111 killed in Syria

At least 111 people were killed across Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia and 516 were injured, according to the Syrian health ministry, reports Guardian.

The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin," a member of the White Helmets rescue organisation said in a video clip on Twitter, referring to a town about 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.

The rescuer on the clip, which showed a rubble-strewn street, said homes were "totally destroyed".

Many buildings in the region had already suffered damage in fighting during Syria's nearly 12-year-long civil war.

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Syrian state media said a large number of buildings collapsed in the province of Aleppo, while a source in the Hama civil service said buildings had also collapsed there.

"Paintings fell off the walls in the house," said Samer, a resident of the capital, Damascus. "I woke up terrified. Now we're all dressed and standing at the door."

People in Damascus, and in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, ran into the street and took to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, witnesses said.

In Turkey's Gaziantep, Erdem also said people had fled from their shaking homes and were too scared to return.

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

"Everybody is sitting in their cars or trying to drive to open spaces away from buildings," Erdem said by telephone. "I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in their homes now."

The United States was "profoundly concerned" about the quake in Turkey and Syria and was monitoring events closely, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

WATCH: Building collapses during earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/GfQzglgDGK— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

"I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said.

Tsunami risk

Authorities in Italy have warned of a potential tsunami risk on the country's coast, reports Guardian.

Officials called on citizens in coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information from local authorities.

The European-Mediterranean seismological centre's monitoring service told Reuters it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

A statement released this morning read:Based on the data processed by the Ingv Tsunami Alert Center (CAT), the Civil Protection Department has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves arriving on the Italian coast following the earthquake of magnitude 7.9 with its epicenter between Turkey and Syria at 02.17.

It is recommended to move away from the coastal areas, to reach the higher nearby area and to follow the indications of the local authorities."

🔴 ALLERTA POSSIBILE #MAREMOTO SULLE COSTE ITALIANE in seguito all'evento sismico in #Turchia. Si raccomanda di allontanarsi dalla costa e di seguire le indicazioni delle autorità locali

[Aggiornamento #6febbraio ore 3:15] https://t.co/N6XMaK9TQz— Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) February 6, 2023

Focus on search and rescue

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.

Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye.

Rescuers carry a person on a stretcher work at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.

"Our primary job is to carry out the search and rescue work and to do that all our teams are on alert," Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), while the EMSC monitoring service said it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a series of further earthquakes following the initial tremor, which it put at a magnitude of 7.8. There was a quake measuring 6.7 in Gaziantep and another of 5.6 in the city's Nurdag area.

People gather at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) put the magnitude of the quake at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras and the larger city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border.

Tremors were also felt in the Turkish capital of Ankara, 460 km (286 miles) northwest of the epicentre, and in Cyprus, where police reported no damage.

The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.

"The earthquake struck in a region that we feared. There is serious widespread damage," Kerem Kinik, the chief of the Turkish Red Crescent relief agency, told Haberturk, issuing an appeal for blood donations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.