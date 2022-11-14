NATO's Stoltenberg: Up to Ukraine what terms for talks with Russia are acceptable

World+Biz

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

NATO's Stoltenberg: Up to Ukraine what terms for talks with Russia are acceptable

Reuters
14 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:19 pm
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, adding NATO's role was to support Kyiv.

"It is for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms are acceptable. It is for us to support them," he said during a press conference with members of the Dutch government in The Hague.

"We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia (...) They still control large parts of Ukraine (...) What we should do is strengthen Ukraine's hand," Stoltenberg added.

Jens Stoltenberg / NATO / Ukraine / Ukraine talk / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

9h | Brands
iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

iPad Buyers Guide: Which one should you get?

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor A Alam

4,000-year-old coins and the world’s first stamp

11h | Panorama
Steam rises from coal-fired power units of RWE, one of Europe&#039;s biggest electricity companies in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany. Photo: Reuters

What became of climate pledges made at COP26?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

2h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

2h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

21h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself
Sports

Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself