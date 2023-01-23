NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

World+Biz

Reuters
23 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

Reuters
23 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:27 pm
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gestures during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gestures during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

NATO and EU members Estonia and Latvia told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of "total Russophobia."

Estonia, Latvia and their Baltic neighbour Lithuania have been among a group of NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia's invasion.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador.

Estonia responded in kind, telling the Russian envoy to leave by 7 Feb, Foreign Affairs Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia is planning large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine," Reinsalu said in a statement.

Latvia, in solidarity with Estonia, told its Moscow envoy to leave by 27 Feb, according to a tweet by Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. Both countries said they are downgrading their diplomatic ties with Russia to charge d'affairs level.

Lithuania threw out its Russian envoy in April and downgraded diplomatic representation, after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha.

Moscow said Monday's move was in response to an Estonian decision to reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn.

"In recent years, the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia. Total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy," it said.

Commenting on the downgrading of ties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "The Estonian regime has got what it deserved."

Estonia told Russia on 11 Jan to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

All three Baltic countries joined some other Western allies last week in sending more weapons of its own to Ukraine.

Europe

NATO / Russia / Baltic States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Now | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

8h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

1d | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port