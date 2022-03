US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about ARPA-H, a health research agency that seeks to accelerate progress on curing cancer and additional health innovations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would "respond" if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a chemical weapon in his war on Ukraine.

"We will respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.