Nato membership is not a move against Russia: Swedish PM

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 11:34 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said her country's decision to apply for Nato membership is not a move against Russia.

The Swedish premier said the decision is something that is best for Sweden, reports BBC.

She previously said the decision to join the alliance would help Sweden achieve more security and contribute to more security.

Andersson confirms her party hopes to synchronise Sweden's membership application with Finland's as much as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described Finland's intention to join Nato as a mistake.

Andersson said she will go to parliament Monday aiming to secure support for an application to join Nato.

She also says there's a good chance Turkey's reported doubts about Finland and Sweden's potential membership can be solved.
 

