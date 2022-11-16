NATO, G7 countries to remain in close contact over Poland blasts

Reuters
16 November, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:46 am

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ghana&#039;s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, British Secretary for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, the Deputy Chairperson for the African Union Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenya&#039;s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua pose for a photo during a working session at a G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at the City Hall in Muenster, Germany November 4, 2022. Bernd Lauter/Pool via REUTERS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, British Secretary for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, the Deputy Chairperson for the African Union Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenya's Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua pose for a photo during a working session at a G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at the City Hall in Muenster, Germany November 4, 2022. Bernd Lauter/Pool via REUTERS

NATO and G7 countries said on Wednesday they would remain in close contact to decide any possible reaction to a blast caused by a rocket which fell in Poland close to the Ukraine border and killed two people.

The joint statement followed an emergency meeting they held on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, to discuss the explosions in NATO-member Poland, which were possibly caused by a Russian-made rocket.

"We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the leaders of the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom said in the common statement.

"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation," the statement added.

Russia's defence ministry has denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing such reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

The leaders also condemned Russian "barbaric" attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

