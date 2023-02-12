NATO to extend Stoltenberg's term to April 2024, Welt am Sonntag reports

World+Biz

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

NATO to extend Stoltenberg's term to April 2024, Welt am Sonntag reports

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:08 am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

NATO will extend again the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing unidentified diplomatic sources, as the alliance seeks to maintain stability during the war in Ukraine.

Members will extend Stoltenberg's term until April 2024 due to his "outstanding achievements" and to guarantee the military alliance's stability during the ongoing war in Ukraine, the newspaper said.

There is an informal agreement among the 30 member states that Stoltenberg should remain in position beyond the end of his term on 30 Sept, the newspaper said, adding that a formal decision would be made in the coming weeks.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization said had no intention to seek another extension of his mandate.

Stoltenberg, an economist by training and a former leader of Norway's Labour Party, had his original NATO term extended last year.

He was prime minister of Norway from 2000-01 and 2005-13 before becoming NATO chief the following year. He has also been finance minister and energy minister.

Welt said alliance members want to give Stoltenberg the opportunity to chair the organisation's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in April 2024. He would also be in a position to become president of the World Bank when David Malpass steps down around the same time, it said.

No decision has been made about who will succeed Stoltenberg, but Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are among the leading candidates for the post, Welt said.

NATO / Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

19h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

1d | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

17h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

21h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

21h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

22h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday