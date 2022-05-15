NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership bids

World+Biz

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership bids

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

NATO and the United States said on Sunday they were confident that Turkish concerns would not hold up bids by Finland and Sweden to join the Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that his country would apply to join the alliance, while Sweden is expected to follow suit promptly, moves that have angered Russia.

Turkey, which had surprised its allies by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership, laid out its demands on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin. Ankara said it wanted the two countries to halt support for Kurdish militant groups that have a presence on their territory, and lift bans on some sales of arms to Turkey.

"I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to go into details of closed-door conversations in Berlin but echoed Stoltenberg's position.

"I'm very confident that we will reach consensus on that," Blinken told reporters, adding that NATO was "a place for dialogue".

President Tayyip Erdogan took allies by surprise on Friday by saying Turkey had reservations about the Nordic pair's membership.

Spelling out Turkey's demands on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks with Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Berlin had been helpful. The two countries had made suggestions to respond to Ankara's concerns, which Turkey would consider, while he had provided them proof terrorists were present on their territory, he said.

He singled out Sweden in particular, saying the Kurdish militant group the PKK, banned as terrorists by the United States and EU, had held meetings in Stockholm over the weekend.

Nevertheless, he said Turkey did not oppose the alliance's policy of being open to all European nations who wish to apply.

Any decision on NATO enlargement requires approval by all 30 allies and their parliaments. Ankara, a NATO member for 70 years, will be under immense pressure to yield, NATO diplomats said, because the alliance considers that the accession of Finland and Sweden would hugely strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.

'CALM AND COOL'

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats were poised on Sunday to come out in favour of the country joining NATO, paving the way for an application that would abandon generations of military non-alignment.

Russia's 24 February invasion of Ukraine has changed the security calculus in Helsinki and Stockholm, which both remained neutral throughout the Cold War. Moscow has responded to the prospect of the two countries joining NATO by threatening retaliation, including unspecified "military-technical measures".

Niinisto, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, said the conversation was measured and did not contain any threats.

"He confirmed that he thinks it's a mistake. We are not threatening you. Altogether, the discussion was very, could I say, calm and cool," Niinisto said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

NATO / Turkey / Sweden / Finland / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

9h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

12h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

10h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

3h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

3h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists