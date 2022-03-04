NATO doesn't want conflict with Russia but ready for it: Blinken

World+Biz

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

NATO doesn't want conflict with Russia but ready for it: Blinken

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 06:51 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he meets Norway&#039;s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, US, December 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he meets Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, US, December 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters

NATO will defend all its allies and territory against a Russian attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he told reporters, while condemning what he called Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

"And overnight, we've also seen reports about the attack against a nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts."

Top News

NATO / NATO-Russia / Ukriane / Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

9h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

11h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

10h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last