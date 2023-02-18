NATO chief warns on growing Russia, China ties

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 11:20 am

Related News

NATO chief warns on growing Russia, China ties

BSS/AFP
18 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday about growing ties between China and Russia, urging countries that believe in "democracy and freedom" to stand together to counter authoritarian powers.

After Russia sent troops into Ukraine, China sought to position itself as neutral but at the same time deepened ties with Moscow, and has not condemned the invasion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Stoltenberg said NATO was "following closely the increased and stronger relationship between China and Russia".

The countries were conducting military exercises together, as well as naval and air patrols, he said.

"When authoritarian powers are coming closer and working more closely together, it's even more important that all of us that believe in democracy and freedom stand together in NATO, and with our partners throughout the world," he said.

Stoltenberg said that Beijing was watching the war in Ukraine closely.

"If President (Vladimir) Putin wins there, it will impact the calculations and decisions they will make in Beijing," he said.

Russia's war in Ukraine has stoked fears among Western powers that China could try something similar in Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The Munich Security Conference, which began Friday, is being attended by world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Kamala Harris and China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

China / Europe

china / Russia / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

47m | Food
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

2h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

22h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

42m | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

15h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike