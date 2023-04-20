Nato chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine first time since Russian invasion

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 02:50 pm

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday paid his first visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion, in a show of support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

Stoltenberg paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting in the war and reviewed damaged Russian military equipment displayed on a central square in Kyiv, a Reuters photographer said.

The Nato chief got into a car and drove off after the event, the photographer said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Russia's invasion on 24 February 2022 has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities and devastated the Ukrainian economy. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has supported Ukraine, with member states sending weapons but not fighting troops.

Ukraine sees its future in Nato alliance and last September announced a bid for fast-track membership after the Kremlin said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions that its troops have partially occupied.

Moscow regards Nato as a hostile military alliance bent on encroaching on what it sees as its sphere of influence. Ukraine gained independence from the Russia-led Soviet Union in 1991.

