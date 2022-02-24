NATO chief condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

NATO chief condemns Russia's 'reckless and unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

Stoltenberg added: "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies."

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 11:02 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

He said NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions".

"I strongly condemn Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Stoltenberg added: "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies."

The statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and explosions were heard in multiple locations across the country.

Ukraine is not a member of the 30-nation Western military alliance but its attempt to join have angered the Kremlin leader.

Putin has demanded guarantees from NATO and the US that Ukraine would never be granted membership as he has massed huge forces along the border with Russia's pro-Western neighbour.

Stoltenberg has previously said NATO has no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine if Russia attacked and key power Washington has ruled out deploying its forces to defend the country.

Top News

NATO / chief / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

29m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

14m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused