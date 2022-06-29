Nations can no longer be 'prisoners of petrostate dictators': US envoy Kerry

World+Biz

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:39 am

Related News

Nations can no longer be 'prisoners of petrostate dictators': US envoy Kerry

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:39 am
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gives a statement ahead of the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gives a statement ahead of the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

US climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a warning to nations around the world that they cannot be a hostage of oil-rich autocratic governments to meet their energy needs.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Kerry said Russia has been using energy as a weapon and would continue to do so in the future but Europe was committed to put an end to its dependency.

"It's a warning to everybody that you do not want to be prisoners of petrostate dictators who are willing to weaponise energy," Kerry said.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Kerry said the world was "running out of time" to tackle climate change but governments should not use the war in Ukraine as an excuse to delay the process even further.

"We have seen people choosing short-term (solutions) in order to respond to the challenge of losing gas for Russia," he said. "And we cannot allow the war in Ukraine to alter the reality that we need to reduce emissions and we need to deal with speeding up the transition to alternative renewable energy."

Soaring energy costs and supply shocks triggered by the Russian invasion have spurred some countries to bet more on renewables but others to burn more coal, buy up non-Russian gas or pause efforts to reduce fossil fuels.

The European Union (EU) relied on Russia for 40% of its gas before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

"We have to make up some gas for Europe, which the US will work to do with others, but it has be a one for one replacement - not a whole series of new infrastructure with a 20- or 30-year horizon because that will crush the ability to respond to the climate crisis," he said.

He added: "We do not need to have new liquefied natural gas projects that require new drilling."

Germany drew criticism from the United States and others, including EU member states, for supporting the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany. The project was halted two days before the invasion started.

Kerry said it was not worth "going backwards" and described the European Union as a "terrific leader" on renewable energies that has set higher goals than many other countries in the world.

John Kerry / Petrostate / Dictatorship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

8m | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

1h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

22h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

23h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

1h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

13h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

14h | Videos
Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture