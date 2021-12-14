Nassar victims reach $380 mln settlement with USA Gymnastics

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 10:21 am

Nassar victims reach $380 mln settlement with USA Gymnastics

As part of the settlement, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also agreed to designate some of their board seats to survivors and to implement other new policies aimed at protecting athletes from future abuse

Photo : Collected
Photo : Collected

Victims of Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the U.S. women's gymnastics team, reached a $380 million settlement on Monday with the USA Gymnastics governing body, US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle.

The settlement will cover claims brought among others by Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were among Nassar's most high-profile sexual abuse victims. According to court filings, more than 500 victims have sought compensation.

"USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that Survivors have endured as a result of this organization's actions and inactions," USAG President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also agreed to designate some of their board seats to survivors and to implement other new policies aimed at protecting athletes from future abuse. To get those reforms in place, the Olympic Committee committed to allocating $5 million, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs said.

