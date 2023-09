Residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hasmik Khachatryan

The president of Armenia's self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, has signed a decree to dissolve all state institutions from January 1, 2024, Karabakh Armenian authorities said on Thursday.

The self-declared republic will cease to exist from that day, the decree said.