N Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

World+Biz

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 11:26 am

Related News

N Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

It was the first time since March 2020 that Kim had officially attended a missile test

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 11:26 am
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un speaks at plenary meeting of 8th central committee of the Workers&#039; Party of Korea in this still image taken from KRT footage on June 16, 2021. KRT TV via REUTERS
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un speaks at plenary meeting of 8th central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this still image taken from KRT footage on June 16, 2021. KRT TV via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years.

On Tuesday authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by authorities around the world and prompted an expression of concern from the UN secretary-general.

The second test of a "hypersonic missile" in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

After watching the test, Kim urged military scientists to "further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country's strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernize the army," KCNA news agency reported.

It was the first time since March 2020 that Kim had officially attended a missile test.

"His presence here would suggest particular attention on this programme," Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, posted on Twitter.

Unlike some other recent tests, ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photos of Kim attending the launch on its front page.

"While Kim probably unofficially attended other tests in the interim, this appearance and its Page One feature on Rodong Sinmun is important," said Chad O'Carroll, chief executive of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea. "It means Kim is not concerned about being personally associated (with) tests of major new tech. And doesn't care how the US sees this."

UN Security Council resolutions ban all North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear tests and have imposed sanctions over the programs.

Talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender or limit its arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles have stalled, with Pyongyang saying it is open to diplomacy but only if the United States and its allies stop "hostile policies" such as sanctions or military drills.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland called the launches dangerous and destabilising.

"It obviously takes us in the wrong direction," she said at a regular briefing in Washington on Tuesday. "As you know, the United States has been saying since this administration came in that we are open to dialogue with North Korea, that we are open to talking about Covid and humanitarian support, and instead they're firing off missiles."

The European Union on Tuesday condemned the latest North Korean missile launch as a "threat to international peace and security" and called on Pyongyang to resume diplomacy.

'SUPERIOR MANOEUVERABILITY'

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed - which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads - but their manoeuvrability, which makes them an acute threat to missile defence systems.

Photos released by state media appeared to show the same type of missile and warhead that was first tested last week, analysts said.

"The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system," KCNA reported.

After its release from the rocket booster, a hypersonic glide vehicle made a 600 km (375 mile) "glide jump flight" and then 240 km of "corkscrew manoeuvering" before hitting a target in the sea 1,000 km away, the report said.

South Korean officials had questioned the capabilities of the missile after the first test last week, saying it did not appear to demonstrate the range and manoeuverability claimed in a state media report and featured a manoeuverable warhead rather than an actual glide vehicle.

On Tuesday, however, South Korea said the second test appeared to show improved performance, with the missile reaching top speeds up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 km per hour / 7,673 miles per hour), although they did not comment on its manoeuverability.

"The superior manoeuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire," KCNA said.

Top News

N Korea / hypersonic / missile test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

A dream come true in medical science

Now | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

23h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

15h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

15h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

15h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment