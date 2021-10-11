N Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

World+Biz

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 11:29 am

Related News

N Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

Reuters
11 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 11:29 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.

To celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, Kim made a speech to a gathering of officials, the KCNA news agency said.

Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported.

North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, and heavy rains and floods have also taken a toll.

The country's most vulnerable risk starvation after it slipped deeper into self-imposed isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis, a UN rights investigator said in report seen by Reuters last week.

The country faces "huge tasks for adjusting and developing the state economy" and accomplishing the economic goals established in recent party and government meetings, Kim said in a speech focused largely on party matters.

"The only way for dynamically pushing forward the unprecedented crucial work despite grim situation is for the entire Party to get united," he added.

Officials should not wish for privilege and preferential treatment, and "should always consider whether their work infringe upon the interests of the people or cause trouble to the people," Kim said.

The US State Department on Thursday accused Kim's government of being primarily responsible for the humanitarian situation in the country.

"The regime continues to exploit its own citizens, to violate their human rights, to divert resources from the country's people to build up its unlawful (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles programme," spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing in Washington, while noting the United States supports efforts to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea.

Top News

north korea / Korea / Kim Jong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Now | Videos
Prevention and care for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and care for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Now | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

21h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case