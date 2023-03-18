N Korea claims almost 800,000 people have signed up for military to fight against US

World+Biz

Reuters
18 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:26 am

Related News

N Korea claims almost 800,000 people have signed up for military to fight against US

Reuters
18 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:26 am
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States, North Korea's state newspaper reported on Saturday.

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

The North's claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing g U.S-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

The North's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

north korea / North Korea-US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

41m | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

46m | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

1h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

17h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body