Myanmar's Arakan Army claims control of town in western Rakhine

World+Biz

AFP
18 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 06:24 pm

Related News

Myanmar's Arakan Army claims control of town in western Rakhine

AA fighters have seized territory, including along the border with India and Bangladesh, piling further pressure on the junta as it battles opponents elsewhere across the Southeast Asian country.

AFP
18 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 06:24 pm
Soldiers salute Arakan Army chief Major General Twan Mrat Naing during a parade in Myanmar, 6 April 2018. File Photo: Arakan Army deputy chief Brig Gen Nyo Twan Awng/Twitter
Soldiers salute Arakan Army chief Major General Twan Mrat Naing during a parade in Myanmar, 6 April 2018. File Photo: Arakan Army deputy chief Brig Gen Nyo Twan Awng/Twitter

A Myanmar ethnic minority armed group on Saturday claimed its fighters had seized control of a town in western Rakhine state, in what would be another blow to the junta.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since the 2021 military coup.

AA fighters have seized territory, including along the border with India and Bangladesh, piling further pressure on the junta as it battles opponents elsewhere across the Southeast Asian country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We seized all bases of the Myanmar Army in Buthidaung," in northern Rakhine state, the AA said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

Those seized included a "military strategic headquarters", it added, without giving details.

Its fighters were still clashing with junta troops outside the town, it said.

Buthidaung sits around 90 kilometres (55 miles) north of state capital Sittwe, which is still held by the military.

Earlier this month, the AA said it had taken hundreds of junta personnel prisoner following an assault on a command near the Buthidaung.

A junta spokesman has been approached for comment.

Communication with Rakhine is extremely difficult, with most mobile networks down.

The AA is one of several armed ethnic minority groups in Myanmar's border regions, many of whom have battled the military since independence from Britain in 1948 over autonomy and control of lucrative resources.

The AA claims to be fighting for more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine population.

Fighting had spread to 15 of Rakhine state's 17 townships since November, the UN's human rights chief said last month.

Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded and more than 300,000 displaced, it said.

Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 roiled the region and displaced around 200,000 people.

The military launched a crackdown on the Rohingya minority there in 2017 which is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Myanmar / Arakan Army / Rakhine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

12m | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

1h | Videos
Fresh capital should be injected

Fresh capital should be injected

2h | Videos
Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

3h | Videos