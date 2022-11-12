Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief

12 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 11:44 am

12 November, 2022

12 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 11:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace," Guterres told reporters at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh.

