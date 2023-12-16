Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military

World+Biz

AFP
16 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:15 pm

Related News

Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military

Three allied groups -- known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance -- say they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China

AFP
16 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
The TNLA said they captured the Myanmar town of Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago. Photo: AFP
The TNLA said they captured the Myanmar town of Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago. Photo: AFP

Ethnic minority fighters battling Myanmar's junta said Saturday they seized a trading hub in Shan state, days after China said it had mediated a temporary ceasefire.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state since the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched a joint offensive late October.

The three allied groups -- known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance -- say they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China, posing what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Thursday, Beijing announced a temporary ceasefire between the alliance and the Myanmar military. There have been peaceful spells in MNDAA-held areas, but clashes have continued in areas controlled by the TNLA and the AA.

The TNLA said they captured Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago.

"We got the town," Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw told AFP. The TNLA posted video footage on Facebook showing leaders of the group visiting the town and talking to junta soldiers taken prisoner.

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's army, also told state-run TV channel MRTV on Friday that fighting was continuing around Namhsan.

According to TNLA's Tar Bhone Kyaw, the Myanmar army also lost the 105-Mile Trade Zone, a major trading conduit on the border with China in Muse township, Shan state.

In total, the three-group alliance says they have seized 422 bases and seven towns from Myanmar's army since October 27.

The alliance's offensive has galvanised other opponents of the junta and clashes have spread to the east and the west of Myanmar. More than half a million people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Top News

Myanmar / ethnic groups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

11h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

2h | TBS World
“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1h | TBS Programs
Will Ukraine join the EU?

Will Ukraine join the EU?

23m | TBS World
Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

6h | TBS Stories