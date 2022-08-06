Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

World+Biz

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 02:01 pm
A helicopter of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flies over the construction site where a border fence is being removed, which will be replaced by a new section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, US, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 8, 2021. REUTERSJose Luis Gonzalez
A helicopter of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flies over the construction site where a border fence is being removed, which will be replaced by a new section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, US, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 8, 2021. REUTERSJose Luis Gonzalez

The murders of three Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city in the past nine months were likely linked and they appear to have been targeted for their religion and race, police said.

Two members of the same mosque were shot dead in Albuquerque in the last ten days and there is a "strong possibility" their deaths are connected to the November killing of an Afghan immigrant, according to a city police official.

In all three cases victims were ambushed and shot without warning, city police said.

"There's one strong commonality in all of our victims — their race and religion," Albuquerque police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock told a Thursday press briefing, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning director for the city of Española who came to the United States from Pakistan, was shot dead on Monday outside his Albuquerque apartment complex, police said.

That followed the murder of Aftab Hussein, 41, from Albuquerque's large Afghan community, who was found dead of gunshot wounds on 26 July near the city's international district, police said.

The deaths are likely linked to the shooting of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi in a parking lot by a halal supermarket and cafe on 7 Nov, Hartstock said.

"We have never felt this much fear in [our] community," Tahir Gauba, a spokesman for the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the newspaper.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US-based Muslim civil rights group, on Friday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the deaths.

"If a bias-motive is determined, state and federal authorities should apply appropriate hate crime charges," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

New Mexico / Muslim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

53m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

58m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor