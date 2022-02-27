Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

World+Biz

Reuter
27 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 09:53 am

Related News

Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted

Reuter
27 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 09:53 am
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Ukraine's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology can also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.

Musk said on Jan. 15 that SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon.

Tech / Top News

Starlink / Ukraine crisis / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

19h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

21h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

22h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

11h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

14h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

14h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused