Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:09 am
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Elon Musk on Saturday announced a plan for his Twitter platform to allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with a single click.

"This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter, adding, "Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

He said the plan would begin next month, but provided no details on exact pricing or what cut Twitter would take.

The announcement came as Musk has been struggling, amid frequent controversy, to make Twitter profitable.

Media organizations have wrestled for years with how to formulate subscription plans that pay their operating costs even as readers have grown accustomed to getting news free on the internet.

The Musk plan raises questions about how exactly he hopes to make the micro-payment approach work when others have failed.

British journalist James Ball listed several problems with micro-payment -- an idea, he wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review, that has "definitely occurred to major publishers across the planet."

Many readers will simply click away when encountering a paywall, he noted. And publishers "vastly" prefer to sign up full-time subscribers, which bring far more in ad revenue than the 20 cents or so from the sale of a single article.

Several people posting on Twitter raised other objections. The per-article approach, they said, could encourage a flourishing of "click bait," it might favor big publishers over small ones, and it is unclear that authors -- not just news groups -- would see any profits.

But some on Twitter reacted positively.

"Great idea," tweeted user Greg Autry. "As a frequent author in publications like Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra I'm often frustrated when my work ends up behind a paywall that my followers aren't willing to subscribe to. This is the right solution."

And Carlos Gil, author of a book on marketing, tweeted: "Finally, a pay-per-view for news that won't make you feel like you're buying an overpriced stadium beer. Get your articles à la carte and keep your wallet happy."

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

2h | Panorama
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

1h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

12h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

13h | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'