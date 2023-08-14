Musk 'not serious' about cage fight: Zuckerberg

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 08:52 am

Musk 'not serious' about cage fight: Zuckerberg

In a post on his social media site Threads, Zuckerberg said he had offered Musk "a real date" but the rival entrepreneur had made excuses

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 08:52 am
Musk said in a 20 June post that he was &quot;up for a cage match&quot; with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu. Photo: Collected
Musk said in a 20 June post that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu. Photo: Collected

Tesla boss Elon Musk "isn't serious" about holding a cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and "it's time to move on", Zuckerberg said.

In a post on his social media site Threads, Zuckerberg said he had offered Musk "a real date" but the rival entrepreneur had made excuses.

Musk had earlier on Sunday suggested on his own messaging site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was willing to fight as early as Monday, reports the BBC.

The billionaires agreed to the bout in June, sparking huge media attention.

But despite egging each other on for months, the rivals have yet to secure a date, raising doubts the fight will ever go ahead.

The war of words was complicated by the launch of Threads in July, with the rival messaging app to X attracting more than 100 million sign-ups in less than a week.

That number has fallen back, and X remains comfortably ahead with around 350 million users - but Musk has threatened to sue Facebook for "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets". However, Meta denied the claims.

Last week, Zuckerberg said he had proposed 26 August for the cage fight. However, Italy's culture minister said that he had spoken to Musk about hosting the showdown in the country as a charity event.

Musk suggested it would have "an ancient Rome theme".

On Sunday, however, the Meta boss posted on Threads: "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Responding to X, however, Musk called Zuckerberg a "chicken".

