Mumbai: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bandra, 13 injured

An under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road &amp; Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed early morning on Friday. Photo: The Indian Express
An under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road & Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed early morning on Friday. Photo: The Indian Express

At least thirteen people were injured after part of an under-construction bridge collapsed at MTNL Junction at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Bandra east early Friday morning. According to BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident took place around 4.30 am when a huge portion of bridge collapsed.

Officials from BMC said that condition of all injured persons is stable and they are undergoing treatment at VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz.

"A portion of an under-construction flyover connecting BKC main road and Santacruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4.30 am. 13 people are injured," said Manjunath Singe, DCP (Zone 8).

Most of the injured are workers who were at the site. Officials said that there were 24 workers along with two engineers and two supervisors.

Officials said that around 4.30 am, one of the girders of the bridge collapsed. Many of the workers jumped from the structure while some were trapped. Officials said that so far they have accounted for all the workers and they do not believe that anyone is trapped under the debris.

The 1.3-km elevated road running from MTNL junction to LBS Flyover is being built by Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to help decongest traffic on the busy stretch.

