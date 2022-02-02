Mumbai court summons Mamata for 'disrespecting' national anthem

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Mumbai has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a complaint was filed by a BJP member for allegedly "disrespecting" the national anthem.

"It is prima facie evident from the complaint, verification statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD and video clips on Youtube links that the accused had sung National Anthem and stopped abruptly and left the dias which prima facie prove that the accused (Banerjee) has committed punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971," Metropolitan Magistrate PI Mokashi said in the order passed on Tuesday, as reported by Indian Express.

BJP Mumbai Secretary, lawyer Vivekanand Gupta, filed the complaint in the court last month claiming that the chief minister had "disrespected" the national anthem during a public function at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium in Mumbai.

According to the complaint at the end of the event, Banerjee began singing the national anthem while being seated. The complaint further stated that Banerjee had later stood up, sung two verses, but stopped abruptly and left the venue.

The complaint sought action against Banerjee under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

According to Section 3 of the act any offence under it is punishable for a term which may extend up to three years or a fine or both in case a person is guilty of intentionally preventing or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in singing the national anthem.