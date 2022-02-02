Mumbai court summons Mamata for 'disrespecting' national anthem

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:05 pm

Related News

Mumbai court summons Mamata for 'disrespecting' national anthem

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Mumbai court summons Mamata for &#039;disrespecting&#039; national anthem

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Mumbai has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a complaint was filed by a BJP member for allegedly "disrespecting" the national anthem. 

"It is prima facie evident from the complaint, verification statement of the complainant, video clip in the DVD and video clips on Youtube links that the accused had sung National Anthem and stopped abruptly and left the dias which prima facie prove that the accused (Banerjee) has committed punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971," Metropolitan Magistrate PI Mokashi said in the order passed on Tuesday, as reported by Indian Express.

BJP Mumbai Secretary, lawyer Vivekanand Gupta, filed the complaint in the court last month claiming that the chief minister had "disrespected" the national anthem during a public function at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium in Mumbai.

According to the complaint at the end of the event, Banerjee began singing the national anthem while being seated. The complaint further stated that Banerjee had later stood up, sung two verses, but stopped abruptly and left the venue.

The complaint sought action against Banerjee under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

According to Section 3 of the act any offence under it is punishable for a term which may extend up to three years or a fine or both in case a person is guilty of intentionally preventing or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in singing the national anthem.

 

Top News

Mamata Banerjee / court / National anthem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

8h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

10h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

1d | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

1d | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

1d | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb