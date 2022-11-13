Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

Mukesh Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:56 pm
Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

In a major development, Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in acquiring Premier League giants Liverpool FC. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners, have put the club for sale. They had bought the club in October 2010 and as per reports have appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in the business.

A report in The Mirror, stated that FSG are planning to sell the club for 4 billion British pound. Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and has been named as the eight richest person in the world by Forbes. The report mentioned that the Indian business tycoon has enquired about the club.

A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

Liverpool has been a dominant force under FSG with Jurgen Klopp's side finally winning a Premier League title, a Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European Super Cup over the past few years.

Others in the fray include parties from the Gulf and the USA.

Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League, India's top-tier football tournament, besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Mukesh Ambani / Premier League / liverpool

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

2h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings