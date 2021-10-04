Muhammad (pbuh) cartoonist Lars Vilks dies in car crash

World+Biz

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 09:30 am

Related News

Muhammad (pbuh) cartoonist Lars Vilks dies in car crash

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 08:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Controversial Swedish artist Lars Vilks is seen in Nyhamnslage January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency
Controversial Swedish artist Lars Vilks is seen in Nyhamnslage January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency

Controversial Swedish artist Lars Vilks died in a car accident on Sunday (3 October) according to local media.

The artist died alongside two police officers after a truck collided with their car, police told Swedish broadcaster SVT. The truck driver has been taken to hospital.

Before 2007, Vilks was a little known painter, sculptor and art theorist. That year, he drew three cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) for an exhibition on dogs in art, to test whether the politically correct organisers would dare show them. They did not, citing security reasons.

The rejection of his cartoons did spark a debate on free speech in Sweden, and several newspapers printed them.

Vilks lived under constant protection by the Swedish police since 2010 and had received numerous death threats. In early 2014 an American woman who called herself Jihad Jane was sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting to kill him.

Later, in 2015, Vilks was the target of shooting in a cafe in Copenhagen where he was the main speaker of an event on freedom of expression. One person was killed and three were injured.

Top News

Lars Vilks / cartoonist / Prophet Muhammad pubh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

5h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment