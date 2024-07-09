In Moscow, Modi calls Russia India's 'all-weather friend', 'trusted ally', hails Putin's leadership

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Describing Russia as a "trusted ally" and "all-weather friend" at a community event in Moscow on Tuesday morning, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of two new Indian consulates in the country — in Kazan and Yekaterinburg — to enhance travel and trade.

On a two-day visit to Russia, Modi hailed President Vladimir Putin's leadership in strengthening the bilateral relationship over the past two decades during his address to the Indian diaspora, reports Indian Express.

"On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to mind of every Indian is India's "sukh-dukh ka saathi" (all-weather friend) and "bharosemand dost" (trusted ally)," he said.

"No matter how low the temperature dips below minus [zero degrees Celsius] during Russian winter, India-Russia friendship has always remained in 'plus', it is full of warmth. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect," Modi said at the event, which also saw the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Modi said the world had long seen an "influence-oriented global order." "But what the world needs right now is confluence, not influence, and no one can deliver this message better than India, which has a strong tradition of worshipping confluences," Modi said.

He said India and Russia are working on the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor and that the two countries were discovering each other through the Ganga-Volga dialogue.

"Two years ago, the first commercial consignment also reached here from the North-South Transport Corridor… Now, we are also working on the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor. Both our countries are discovering each other through Ganga Volga dialogue and civilisation," said Modi during his 40-minute address.

Earlier, on Monday, Putin and Modi held an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.

"This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years, and in these years, we have met each other 17 times. All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin for it," PM Modi said on Tuesday.