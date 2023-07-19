Moscow on grain deal: UN has three months to implement Russian agreement

Reuters
19 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 02:45 pm

FILE PHOTO: The cargo ship Mehmet Bey waits to pass through the Bosphorus Strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Calsikan/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The cargo ship Mehmet Bey waits to pass through the Bosphorus Strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Calsikan/File Photo

Russia said on Wednesday (19 July) that unless the United Nations implemented the terms of a memorandum about Russian agricultural exports within three months, Moscow would not restart talks about a deal to allow Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea.

Moscow halts grain deal. It's no good news

"The UN still has three months to achieve concrete results," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "If there are concrete results, we will return to the discussion of this (wider) issue."

