File photo. Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Moscow on Wednesday denied reports that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia, saying the claims were "false from start to finish."

US National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Washington had information that North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for use in Ukraine.