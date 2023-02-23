Moscow agrees to give Wagner more Ukraine battle shells after row - mercenary boss

World+Biz

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

Moscow agrees to give Wagner more Ukraine battle shells after row - mercenary boss

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 05:42 pm
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak/File Photo
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak/File Photo

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, said on Thursday that much-needed ammunition for his troops had been dispatched, after a public row in which he accused the military leadership of treason.

Prigozhin had on Wednesday published a grisly image of dozens of men who he said had been killed because commanders including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov had withheld ammunition to spite him. Neither man commented but the ministry rejected the charge.

In an audio clip on Thursday, Prigozhin said he felt the pressure he and others had put on the Defence Ministry had paid off, and that he had been told ammunition was now on its way.

"So far, it's all on paper but, so we have been told, the principal documents have already been signed," said Prigozhin.

"I would like to thank all those who helped us do this. You saved hundreds, maybe thousands of lives of guys who are defending their homeland, gave them a chance to move on with their lives."

The ministry, in a statement late on Tuesday, said allegations that "assault troops" fighting in Ukraine were being starved of shells were "completely untrue" and complained - without mentioning Prigozhin by name - about attempts to create splits that worked "solely to the benefit of the enemy".

Prigozhin, a wealthy catering tycoon and ex-convict, has emerged from the shadows into a high-profile public role since the war started, and appears to enjoy a large measure of autonomy on the ground.

Wagner has spearheaded Russia's months-old battle for the small city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region - a fact he has advertised loudly - and has helped Moscow make small but steady gains.

But there have been signs in recent weeks that the Kremlin and defence ministry are trying to curb his growing influence.

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said on Telegram he believed that Putin's Security Council had intervened to resolve the ammunition problem.

President Vladimir Putin said in his annual state of the nation address on Tuesday that he wanted infighting to stop.

"We must get rid of - I want to emphasise this - any interdepartmental contradictions, formalities, grudges, misunderstandings, and other nonsense," he said.

Wagner / Wagner group / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

6h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

7h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

8h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

6h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

19h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

8h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business