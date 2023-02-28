Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:21 pm

Related News

Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:21 pm
Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

 The United States is planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry cited former US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan as saying that "Russian troops plan to use chemical weapons in the special military operation area."

"We regard this information as the intention of the United States and their accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Igor Kirillov, chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defence troops of Russia's armed forces said during a briefing.

He said that Russia "will identify and punish the true culprits."

Europe / USA

Ukraine / Russia / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

6h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

3h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

1h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

19h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion