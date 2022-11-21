Nearly 20 dead, 300 injured in Indonesia's 5.6 magnitude quake

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:43 pm

Nearly 20 dead, 300 injured in Indonesia's 5.6 magnitude quake

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:43 pm
People gather as they are evacuated outside a building following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People gather as they are evacuated outside a building following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

More than a dozen people were killed in a 5.6-magnitude quake that rattled Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, a local official said.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, the town in West Java where the epicentre of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV that up to 20 people had died at one hospital in the area.

The epicentre was on land in Cianjur in West Java, about 75 km southeast of Jakarta, and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt "a huge tremor" and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

"I was very shocked. I worried there will be another quake," Muchlis told the Metro TV news channel, adding that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting because of the strong tremors.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati, speaking to reporters at parliamentary building, advised people to stay outdoors in case of aftershocks.

Suko Prayitno Adi of the BMKG said authorities were checking the extent of the damage caused by the quake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale.

