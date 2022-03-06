More than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: protest monitor

World+Biz

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

More than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: protest monitor

Reuters
06 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:42 pm
More than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: protest monitor

Summary

  • Protests in Russian cities
  • More than 559 people detained - protest monitor
  • Protest against war in Kazakhstan

More than 559 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 21 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent Russian-based protest monitor.

The OVD-Info protest monitoring group said people were detained at protests including in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Opposition activists posted videos showing protests in other cities.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Reuters was unable to reach spokespeople for the police in Vladivostok or Irkutsk. Russia's interior ministry could not be reached for comment.

The interior ministry warned on Saturday that any attempt to hold unauthorised protests would be prevented and the organisers held to account.

A video posted on social media showed a protester on a square in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk shouting: "No to war - how are you not ashamed" before two policemen detained him.

Police used loudspeakers to tell a small group of protesters in Khabarovsk: "Respected citizens, you are taking part in an unsanctioned public event. We demand you disperse."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the post.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had called for protests on Sunday across Russia and the rest of the world against the invasion launched by Russia on 24 February.

About 2,000 people attended an anti-war protest in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty, videos posted on social media showed. Reuters was unable to independently verify the posts.

The crowd shouted slogans such as "No to war" and "Putin is a dickhead", while waving Ukrainian flags.

Activists put blue and yellow balloons in the hand of a Lenin statue towering over the small square where the rally took place.

"Because of Putin, Russia now means war for many people," Navalny said on Friday. "That is not right: it was Putin and not Russia that attacked Ukraine."

Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, ordered what he casts as a special military operation to defend Russian-speaking communities against persecution in Ukraine and to prevent the United States from using Ukraine to threaten Russia.

The West has called his arguments a baseless pretext for war and imposed sanctions that aim to cripple the Russian economy. The United States, Britain and some other NATO members have supplied arms to Ukraine.

Putin's approval ratings have jumped in Russia since the invasion, according to Moscow-based pollsters.

Putin's rating rose 6 percentage points to 70% in the week to 27 February, according to state pollster VsTIOM. The FOM pollster, which provides research for the Kremlin, said Putin's rating had risen 7 percentage points to 71% in the same week.

Ukraine crisis / Russia protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

7h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy