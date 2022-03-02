More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasion: Ukrainian emergency service

UkraineL Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Photo :Hindustan Times

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian embassy in Turkey gave the figure, quoting the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour," it said in a statement.