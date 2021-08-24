Moral duty to protect Afghans, says EU's von der Leyen

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:38 pm

Related News

Moral duty to protect Afghans, says EU's von der Leyen

"To protect these most vulnerable, it is clearly a matter for global cooperation and it has to be dealt as such from the start. These people should not fall into smugglers hands, they need safe pathways," she said

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:38 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference during the second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Photo :Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference during the second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Photo :Reuters

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen held a news conference on the situation in Afghanistan following the G7 meeting.

Most European Union staff based in Afghanistan, including Afghans, have been evacuated from Kabul airport, von der Leyen said, reports the BBC.

She said the G7 leaders agreed it was their "moral duty" to help the Afghan people following the Taliban's return to power.

"The situation is indeed a tragedy for the Afghan people and it is a major setback for international community," she added.

On the issue of migration, she said that women - particularly educated women and girls, journalists, human rights workers, teachers, judges and lawyers - are a priority.

"To protect these most vulnerable, it is clearly a matter for global cooperation and it has to be dealt as such from the start. These people should not fall into smugglers hands, they need safe pathways," she said.

Top News

EU / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 