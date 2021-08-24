Moral duty to protect Afghans, says EU's von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference during the second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Photo :Reuters

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen held a news conference on the situation in Afghanistan following the G7 meeting.

Most European Union staff based in Afghanistan, including Afghans, have been evacuated from Kabul airport, von der Leyen said, reports the BBC.

She said the G7 leaders agreed it was their "moral duty" to help the Afghan people following the Taliban's return to power.

"The situation is indeed a tragedy for the Afghan people and it is a major setback for international community," she added.

On the issue of migration, she said that women - particularly educated women and girls, journalists, human rights workers, teachers, judges and lawyers - are a priority.

"To protect these most vulnerable, it is clearly a matter for global cooperation and it has to be dealt as such from the start. These people should not fall into smugglers hands, they need safe pathways," she said.