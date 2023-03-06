A month after quake, family that survived under the rubble looks to the future

World+Biz

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 01:29 pm

Related News

A month after quake, family that survived under the rubble looks to the future

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 01:29 pm
Fatmagul Arslan, 19-year-old, sits while visiting what is left of her home, where she was trapped for five days with her parents and two siblings until being rescued, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Nurdagi, Turkey, March 4, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fatmagul Arslan, 19-year-old, sits while visiting what is left of her home, where she was trapped for five days with her parents and two siblings until being rescued, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Nurdagi, Turkey, March 4, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tremors still rattle Turkey's south one month after devastating twin earthquakes, however Havva Arslan, mother of three, finally feels safe in her small but sturdy container home.

Arslan, her husband and their three children survived for five days trapped under the rubble of their five-storey apartment building. The fact the whole family emerged alive makes theirs a rare survival story in the town of Nurdagi, where most buildings either collapsed or are marked for demolition.

It has been barely two weeks since the family was discharged from hospital and the five of them are trying to pick up the strands of what they call their previous life. They tentatively re-establish routines in their makeshift new home behind a petrol station.

"We were a well-off family. We had two homes and a car. We were thankful to God for all that. And we are thankful now, that all my kids are safe. I have no fears now that my family is beside me," Havva said as she sat beside a wooden picnic table after a family breakfast.

Havva and her husband, Hasan, lost 36 of their relatives in the quake and the grief is raw. One of their surviving relatives, grandmother Arslan, lives in a container next door with a broken foot.

Acquaintances drop by to offer condolences.

Hasan, an accountant, says he will soon be ready to get back to work.

"Clients have started calling again. The governor sent town accountants a container, the guild will send a computer and printer. I'll then begin where I left off," Hasan says.

He points at a dusty metal safe containing documents salvaged from his collapsed office.

Both parents are happy that two of their children, one in the 4th grade and one in the 8th, are able to get back to classes.

"Kids need school," Havva says, adding that authorities are setting up a school in a nearby tent city with children at first getting back for two days a week.

'ALL OF US ARE ALIVE'

Eldest daughter, Fatmagul, 19, has begun preparing for university entrance exams, which she is due to take in a few months.

"I wanted her to study but only when she felt she could, so I waited," Havva said.

"One day I woke up, opened my eyes and saw her sitting by the table studying. 'We have to start somewhere, mum', she said."

On the night the quake hit, the parents and the three children rushed to hold each other when the violent shaking struck.

As walls collapsed around them, the floor beneath gave way and the Arslan family fell one floor down, with the four floors above crashing down around them seconds later.

They were trapped in a pitch-back space, with no food or water and no idea of how much time was passing as the hours turned into days.

After a while the family, starting with the parents, began hallucinating.

"I was hungry. I was seeing apples and oranges but couldn't hold them. My mother was speaking on a phone that she didn't have," Fatmagul said. 

In the end, a rescue team pushing through a crevice zeroed in on their cries for help.

"'My name is Fatmagul Arslan', I shouted. 'We're five people here. All of us are alive', I said."

And then the moment of rescue: "Light came in through, I heard a sound and then saw the eyes of a man," Fatmagul said.

The death toll in Turkey from the earthquakes has risen to nearly 46,000 with about 6,000 people killed in neighbouring Syria.

Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

4h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

17h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

16h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

19h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college