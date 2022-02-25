Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast, two crew members hurt

World+Biz

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast, two crew members hurt

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 07:56 pm
Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast, two crew members hurt

Moldova's naval agency said on Friday that a Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker with a Russian crew was hit by a missile near Ukraine's port of Odessa, injuring two people, and that it was unclear who had fired at the vessel.

Vadim Pavalachi, deputy director at the naval agency, told Reuters that the crew of the Millennial Spirit was Russian.

"We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital," Pavalachi said.

The tanker is small at 2,200 tonnes and the second commercial vessel to be hit since the invasion began.

On Thursday, the Turkish-owned Yasa Jupiter cargo ship was hit by a bomb off Odessa.

Moldovan-flagged tanke / Ukraine coast / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

9h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

9h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

47m | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

47m | Videos
Recession in Kataban's pet business

Recession in Kataban's pet business

2h | Videos
Last 30 seconds before death

Last 30 seconds before death

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused