Modi meets Putin in Delhi, says India-Russia ties stronger than ever

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

Modi meets Putin in Delhi, says India-Russia ties stronger than ever

Modi said India-Russia ties are stronger than ever

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 06:52 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (6 December) welcomed Russin President Vladimir Putin in the Indian capital of Delhi. 

Modi said India-Russia ties are stronger than ever, reports the NDTV.

"Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, there has been no change in the relationship between India and Russia," Modi said.

This is Putin's second overseas trip since the pandemic.

Modi pointed out that the two countries cooperated during this crisis too, in the field of vaccine and humanitarian support.

"You should be credited for the strategic partnership between our countries for the 3 decades," Modi added. 

Top News / Europe / South Asia / Politics

Indian PM Narendra Modi / Russian President Vladimir Putin / India-Russia Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status