Modi meets Putin in Delhi, says India-Russia ties stronger than ever

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (6 December) welcomed Russin President Vladimir Putin in the Indian capital of Delhi.

Modi said India-Russia ties are stronger than ever, reports the NDTV.

"Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, there has been no change in the relationship between India and Russia," Modi said.

This is Putin's second overseas trip since the pandemic.

Modi pointed out that the two countries cooperated during this crisis too, in the field of vaccine and humanitarian support.

"You should be credited for the strategic partnership between our countries for the 3 decades," Modi added.