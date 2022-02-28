Missiles from Belarus hit airport: Ukrainian official

Iskander missiles were launched from Belarus into northern Ukraine around 17:00 (15:00 GMT), an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister says.

He now says they hit an airport in the city of Zhytomyr, reports BBC.

"This is what's been hit by the Iskanders fired from Belarus at about 17:00... the Russian and Belarusian fascists have targeted Zhytomyr Airport," Anton Herashchenko posted on Telegram.

It comes after President Zelensky's office announced today that Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to meet for talks on the Belarusian border with Ukraine - although they have not said when.

A Ukrainian statement earlier said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko had "taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return".