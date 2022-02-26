Mines fired from Ukraine fall in Russia’s Rostov region: FSB

There have been no casualties or damage

A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
A border guard walks with a dog at the Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoint in the Rostov region, Russia February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Three mines fired from Ukraine fell in Russia's Rostov region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"On 26 February, the FSB Border Service in the Rostov region reported gunfire from Ukraine and three 120 mm mines that fell near the Nizhnekamyshinsky settlement in the Millerovsky district of the Rostov region. There have been no casualties or damage," the statement reads.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on 25 February that at least 14 munitions had fallen in the Rostov region and a building belonging to the regional branch of the FSB Border Service had been destroyed.

