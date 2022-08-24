Military campaign in Ukraine 'deliberately' slowed to reduce civilian casualties: Russian defence minister

Russia&#039;s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu holds talks with members of the Brazilian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defence Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu holds talks with members of the Brazilian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defence Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties.

Speaking at a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing this deliberately."

Russia's war effort in Ukraine has made little progress in recent months after its troops were pushed back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

