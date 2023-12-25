Migrant caravan spends Christmas on the road before heading to US border

World+Biz

Reuters
25 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:54 pm

Related News

Migrant caravan spends Christmas on the road before heading to US border

The group of mostly Central American and Caribbean migrants had walked 15 kilometers (more than 9 miles) from the southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregon.

Reuters
25 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:54 pm
Migrants walk as they leave Tapachula in a caravan to attempt to reach the U.S. border, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants walk as they leave Tapachula in a caravan to attempt to reach the U.S. border, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Thousands of migrants arrived on Sunday in the southern Mexican town Alvaro Obregon to spend the Christmas Eve in a public square without shelter before making their way north to cross the country and reach the border with the United States.

On Sunday, the group of mostly Central American and Caribbean migrants had walked 15 kilometers (more than 9 miles) from the southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregon, with plans to set off again around 4 a.m. the next day.

Migrant rights activist Luis Garcia Villagran urged that migrants must not become political bargaining chips in the upcoming presidential election in the United States, where migrants were heading.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We won't be stopped, we'll keep walking," he said.

Local authorities estimated the size of the caravan to average about 8,000 people per day. A Reuters witness traveling with the group said most migrants were from Central and South America but also the Caribbean.

Haitian migrant Ysguel Jean, who was carrying a white cross with "Christ" painted in red letters, said he had left his home country because of rampant crime and corruption, and because he wanted to provide for his two daughters.

"Three months in Tapachula trying to get papers and I still have nothing," he said. "I'm tired of waiting around in Tapachula, being hungry, and unable to earn a living." Like others, he said he wanted to reach the United States.

In 2018 and 2019, large caravans mostly comprised of Central Americans, crossed Mexico to reach the United States. These were followed by smaller groups in recent years.

Last year, record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

Migrant Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

4h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Christmas in Bangladesh: A transposing jingle bells of memories

2h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Jingle Bells: The tune of fall holidays

6h | Features
Photo: Collected

Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

40m | Videos
ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

3h | Videos
“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

5h | Videos
Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

6h | Videos